Mexico rescues 40 kidnapped migrants

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities have rescued around 40 migrants who were briefly kidnapped this week while traveling on a bus, officials said on Thursday.

Thousands of migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their countries risk abduction and exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs while crossing Mexico on the way to the US border. These 40-odd people and two drivers were abducted Monday while traveling on a highway in northeastern Mexico.

Nine others from the same group -- which set off from southern Mexico near the Guatemalan border -- were rescued the same day of their abduction after managing to flee, according to officials.

Members of the National Guard were deployed to look for the others and found them on Tuesday and Wednesday, national defense secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval said.