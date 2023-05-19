Migrant girl, 8, dies in US custody at Texas border

WASHINGTON: An eight-year-old migrant girl died in US custody in Texas late on Wednesday, a tragedy that tempered news of a sharp drop in attempted illegal crossings of the southern US border.
The girl died in Harlingen, a Texas border city near the Gulf of Mexico. “The child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station where she experienced a medical emergency,” US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.
“Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” the statement said, adding that an investigation was opened into the death.
