Two more satellite events planned despite poor response

KARACHI: Local squash authorities have planned two more satellite events in the coming months despite poor response from local players.

It has been observed that local squash players are not showing interest in the international satellite events being held frequently in the country. Yet, squash authorities have announced 3rd DC Lahore Satellite and Jahangir Khan Satellite Series in the coming months.

The first will be organised by Punjab Squash Association from May 30 to June 3 and the second by Navy from July 13-17. It is worth adding here that earlier this month organisers received 48 entries for 2nd Torsam Khan PSA Satellite Squash Championship held in Karachi but 22 players did not turn up.

The organisers received 32 and 18 entries for under-15 and women’s events, respectively, which were held simultaneously under the same championship. But 11 players skipped the under-15 event and three players made no show in the women’s event.

Interestingly, so far four PSA Satellite events have been held this year. This shows that Pakistan squash authorities have found it easy to organise the lowest ranked PSA satellite events in the country.

“The organizers of Torsam Khan satellite did not plan well for the event as a similar event was scheduled in Lahore from May 3,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’. “The organisers then had to fill the long draws (32 places for each category) with local players and it was quite a difficult task,” said the coach.