Aikman resigns over unpaid salaries

LAHORE: Siegfried Aikman, the head coach of the Pakistan men's hockey team, has resigned due to unpaid salaries for the past year. Aikman cited the unfulfilled promises and the financial difficulties as the reasons behind his decision to step down.

Appointed as the Pakistan coach until 2026 in December 2021, Aikman brought with him previous experience as the coach of the Japanese team, which achieved a remarkable victory by winning the Asian Games title in 2018.

The delay in releasing Aikman's salary stems from the ongoing conflict between the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

A four-member committee, led by Director General of the PSB Shoaib Khoso and including former Olympians Akhtar Rasool, Shahnaz Sheikh, and Islahuddin Siddiqui, has been tasked with evaluating the performance of the PHF and proposing future measures.