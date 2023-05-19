Olympian Mahoor, Murad in badminton’s singles finals

KARACHI: The country’s leading shuttler Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Anjum Bashir of Army qualified for the men’s singles final of the badminton event of the 34th National Games in Quetta on Thursday.

Ghazala Siddique and Olympian Mahoor Shahzad of WAPDA blasted their way into the women’s singles final.

Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar of WAPDA and Anjum Bashir and Yasir Ali of Army will meet in the final of men’s doubles and Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique of WAPDA and Saima Waqas and Khizra Rasheed will meet in the women’s doubles final on Friday (today).

Raja Hasnain and Ammarah Ishtiaq of Army and Mohammad Ali Larosh and Ghazala Siddique of WAPDA qualified for the mixed doubles finals.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Murad Ali (KP) beat Shoaib Riaz (Army) 21-18, 21-11; Anjum Bashir (Army) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) 21-13, 21-17

Women singles semi-finals: Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Zubaira Islam (Punjab) 21-6, 21-13; Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Rosheen Ijaz (Sindh) 21-7, 21-9

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Irfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Raja Hasnain & Raja Zulqarnain (Army) 21-15, 16-21, 21-17; Anjum Bashir & Yasir Ali (Army) beat Mohammad Ali Larosh & Awais Zahid (Wapda) 18-21, 21-18, 23-21

Women’s doubles semi-finals: Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Umama Usman & Manal Tariq (Army) 21-16, 21-19; Saima Waqas & Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) beat Ammarah Ishtiaq & Alja Tariq (Army) 13-2 retired hurt (Alja Tariq)

Mixed doubles semi-finals: Raja Hasnain & Ammarah Ishtiaq (Army) beat Abuzar Rasheed & Zubaira Islam (PB) 21-7, 21-18; M Ali Larosh & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Shoaib Riaz & Manal Tariq (Army) 22-20, 21-16

Baseball: In baseball event, Army overcame KP with a 17-5 difference in the sixth innings in the first match on the second day of the event on Thursday.

Hussain, Asad Ali, Ali Hamza and Younas scored two runs each for the winners while Shehzad and Nazir scored one run each. Faqeer scored four runs and Waseem belted three runs.

For KP Musa and Saeed Akhtar scored two runs each. In the other show, WAPDA downed Balochistan 19-0. Mohammad Waseem, Nouman and Mohammad Zakir scored three runs each while Sadam, Waqas, Umair, Fazal-ur-Rehman made two runs each. Mohammad Sadiq and Jawad scored one run each.