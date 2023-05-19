Army’s Kishmala wins gold in 25m pistol event

KARACHI: Army’s Kishmala Talat won gold medal with new national record (582/600) in the individual category of 25m pistol event for women, while Navy’s Rasam Gul and Mehwish Farhan took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the said event, Army won gold medal with new national record (1706 points) and Navy grabbed silver medal while Wapda took bronze medal.

In the individual category of 50m Pistol for men, Army’s Azhar Abbas and Kaleemullah won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Navy’s Umer Hameed took bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Army won gold with new national record (1640 points) and Navy took silver medal while PAF grabbed bronze medal.

In the individual category of 50m Rifle 3-position for women, Navy’s Nadira Raees, Hadiqa Iqbal, and Sara Saleem won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the said event, Navy made a new national record and won gold medal while HEC and Wapda took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the individual category of 10m Air Rifle for men, Army’s M Uzman and Sarfaraz Gul won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Navy’s Aqib Latif took bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Navy grabbed gold, Army took silver, and PAF won bronze medal. At the end of day four, Army were at the top with 10 gold medals, eight silver, and one bronze medal while Navy with seven gold, nine silver, and eight bronze medals were second.

PAF are third with one gold and four bronze medals and HEC with one silver and two bronze medals took fourth position.

Wapda with two bronze medals grabbed fifth position and KP with one bronze are sixth. The teams of Sindh, Police, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad have not won any medal yet.

Gymnastics: In gymnastics competitions at the BUITEMS, WAPDA were leading on Thursday dominating the floor and pommel events.

Boxing: The boxing event has entered into the finals’ session. The finals will be held on Friday (today). As per details of the semi-finals which emerged late Wednesday night in the men’s welterweight (63.5-67kg) semi-finals Karar of WAPDA downed Rafiullah of Balochistan 6-1 after the review committee decision. Discarded international Gul Zaib of Army whacked Naveed Ahmed of PAF 5-0. In the men’s light middleweight (67-71kg) semi-finals Shahab Khan of Navy downed Adnan Butt of Punjab 4-1, Sanaullah of WAPDA beat Saeed Anwar of Army 4-1.

In the men’s middleweight (71-75kg) semi-finals, Saif-ul-Manan of Army whacked Salar Abid of PAF 5-0, Tanveer Ahmed of Navy got the better of Israr Khan of HEC 5-0.

In the men’s light heavyweight (75-80kg) semi-finals, Bilawal Zia of Army downed Kaleemullah of Railways in the third round via RSC. Ajmal Pathan of PAF knocked out Amir Khan of WAPDA in the first round.

In the men’s cruiserweight (80-86kg) semi-finals, Niamatullah of WAPDA defeated Anas Mehmood of Navy 5-0, Mahmood-ul-Hasan of PAF beat Zeeshan Ali of Army 4-1.

In the men’s heavyweight (86-92kg) semi-finals, Sohail of Balochistan beat Ehtisham-ul-Haq of Navy 5-0, Irfan Khan of Army beat Amal-ud-din of PAF after the latter abandoned the fight in the second round.

In the men’s superheavyweight (+92kg) semi-finals, Azher of Army beat Usman-ul-lah of Police 5-0 and Mirza Azam of PAF defeated Shahzad Jaffar of Punjab.

Handball: WAPDA won the women’s handball gold when they downed Army 23-15. HEC defeated Punjab 16-11 in the third place game but their eventual position will be made clear after an outcome of the review following a protest from the losers.

Volleyball: WAPDA and Army qualified for the final of the women’s handball. WAPDA defeated HEC 3-0 in the first semi-final while Army downed Balochistan 3-0 in the second semi-final.

Earlier on Wednesday night, in men’s event Group A matches, Army beat Navy 3-0 with the set score being 25-23, 25-15, 25-20. In the same group, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa downed Sindh 3-0 with the set score of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16.