Nahida Khan ‘the coach’ gears up for new challenge

LAHORE/KARACHI: Nahida Khan, the trailblazing cricketer from Balochistan, shattered barriers and became the first woman cricketer from her region to represent Pakistan. As a right-handed batter, Nahida solidified her position as an opener for the national side, amassing 2,014 runs in 120 matches, including eight half-centuries in One-Day Internationals.

While her international career culminated in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, the 36-year-old Nahida is now embarking on a new challenge as an assistant coach for the Blasters in the upcoming Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament. Guided by her passion for coaching, Nahida has seamlessly transitioned into her new role.

“I have always been willing to take up new challenges since my childhood and that helped me grow,” Nahida told PCB Digital on the sidelines of a practice session on Thursday. “I have had a passion for coaching and as a player I was always curious about this art.”Nahida is particularly excited about the talent emerging.

As a coach, she finds great fulfillment in working with former teammates and contributing to their growth on and off the field. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guide and mentor the next generation of players. This is certainly the right time to do so as we have some very exciting talent coming through. It is incredibly fulfilling to coach those with whom I have shared the field as teammates,” she said.

She has received certifications from PCB and ACC, and previously deputized as Taufeeq Umar's assistant coach for the Amazons in the Women's League exhibition matches. These matches were a part of the PCB's efforts to pave the way for the launch of a women's T20 league.

Nahida is optimistic about Blasters winning the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament. “I believe the Blasters team has immense potential,” she said. “We have strong combinations and there are expectations from this bunch. Muneeba Ali is leading the team and I am excited to see how she performs as a captain. I am excited to contribute to their growth and see the team achieve great success.”