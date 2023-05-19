Home dept, IGP put on notice over plea against Haleem Adil’s detention

The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the advocate general, the home department and others on a petition against the detention of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and others under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Petitioner Hassan Adil Sheikh submitted in the petition that his father Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and opposition leader in the provincial assembly, has been subjected to political victimization time and again and numerous FIRs have been registered against him in which he was granted bail by courts of the law.

He submitted that the high court has also issued some restraining orders barring the police and other law enforcement agencies from arresting or taking any coercive action against Sheikh.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that during the current political scenario, the Sindh government again registered numerous FIRs against the MPA and it was apprehended that he would be arrested once again in illegal and unlawful cases or detained under the MPO.

The court was requested to direct the police to produce details of the number and nature of cases against the petitioner’s father and restrain the police from arresting or detaining him under MPO without prior permission of the court.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the IGP, home department and others and called their comments on May 29.

The court also issued notices to the home department and others on petitions against the detention of a PTI activist under the MPO and ordered the custody of the detainee be not shifted outside Karachi.

Petitioner Syed Bilal Hasan submitted that his father-in -law Syed Mohammad Shahid was arrested on May 9, and on May 12 he was detained under the MPO for thirty days in Jacobabad. He submitted that the detainee was an advocate and he had nothing to do with any illegal or criminal activities. He requested the court to declare the detention of the detainee under the MPO illegal and set aside the home department’s notification in this regard.

Zaidi’s detention

The Sindh High Court disposed of a petition against the detention of PTI leader Syed Ali Haider Zaidi after it was informed that he had now been detained under the MPO.

Petitioner Yasmeen Zaidi submitted that her spouse Ali Haider Zaidi was a PTI leader and his whereabouts had been unknown for the last five to six days.

She said that Zaidi was taken into custody on May 9 after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and since then he had not been produced before any court of law. The court was requested to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainee and provide details of cases if any against him.