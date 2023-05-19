Fire in pharmaceutical company claims employee’s life

A fire engulfed a pharmaceutical company in Korangi Industrial Area, resulting in the unfortunate death of an employee on Thursday.
The courageous efforts of firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control after hours of battling the flames. The fire originated in the storage room of a well-known pharmaceutical company situated near Godown Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area. The incident occurred during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the fire brigade department, the fire broke out at approximately 1:30 am and was finally brought under control by 7:30 am. A total of five fire tenders and one fire snorkel were deployed to combat the flames. One of the company's employees lost his life. The firefighters successfully rescued the individual and swiftly transferred him to a nearby hospital. However, the medical professionals pronounced the employee, identified as 35-year-old Zaheer, dead upon arrival. The police stated that the cause of death was suffocation.
Authorities were currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire, while the company’s infrastructure suffered significant damage as a result.
