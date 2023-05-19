Remember the past

As the world marked International Museum Day on May 18, it is worth thinking about the role museums and our nation’s history and heritage in general play in our lives. Organized by the International Council of Museums, the day serves to highlight the importance of museums as a “means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples”. As is implicit in this explanation, museums are more than just places where one goes to spend their leisure time and to look at ‘cool stuff’ from the past. The theme of this year’s Museum Day emphasizes how museums can contribute to sustainability and wellbeing along with the preservation of our history and cultural heritage.

Aside from the occasional school field trip, it is likely that most Pakistanis have never been to a museum. On the list of the ways that one prefers to spend their leisure time in this country, going to a museum is firmly at the bottom of the list. Nor have there been many high-profile government initiatives to promote museums and highlight the importance of preserving, showcasing and staying in touch with our past. This is rather strange, considering few countries have a culture and history as rich and diverse as ours. There are literally dozens of museums throughout the country that cover almost every conceivable field of human interest, and yet they play such a small role in our personal and public lives.

As is highlighted by this year’s theme for International Museum Day, it is not only our sense of history and heritage that we lose out on when museums are ignored but the future as well. Many of us have heard of ‘Taxila’ and ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and have a general idea that Pakistan is home to some of the oldest and most important historical sites in the world. However, how many of us are aware of the tremendous damage caused to these sites by last year’s devastating floods? The damage reached a point where Unesco had to mobilize $350,000 in emergency funds to help flood-damaged heritage sites. Of all the ways climate change impacts us, the destruction of our national heritage is among the most poignant. Here we have our very history being swept away before us while floods and heatwaves literally turn large parts of the country into the kind of ruins we are fighting to preserve. And this is just one example of how museums can bridge past and present to build a better future. They are also well placed to give an often fractured and mistrustful country a sense of a shared past, future and social connections, something our polarized atmosphere sorely needs. It is hoped that in the years to come both the people and the state will take museums and our history in general a lot more seriously.