PRL helps TCF’s education drive

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has provided Rs9.24 million to The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to support quality education in Korangi for the academic year 2023-24. Pakistan is facing a significant education crisis, and TCF is working to address this challenge by establishing and managing quality educational institutions in lesser privileged areas. PRL has been providing operational support to TCF’s Professor Amanat Ali Campus, for both its morning and afternoon shifts for 10 years, a statement said on Thursday.

PRL CEO and Managing Director Zahid Mir highlighting the importance of this partnership said, “Education is the key to unlocking the potential of Pakistan’s future generations, and we are committed to playing our part in this critical endeavour. By partnering with TCF to support quality education, we can help make a meaningful impact in the lives of children in our nearby communities.”

TCF CEO Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, welcomed PRL’s support: “We are grateful for Pakistan Refinery Limited’s contribution to our cause of promoting quality education in Pakistan. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide a better learning environment and opportunities for our students, which is critical for their future success.”