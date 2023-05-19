Gold prices rise Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola on Thursday despite a decline in the international market. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs233,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold rose by Rs428 to stand at Rs200,274. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $12 to close at $1,976/ounce. Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to end at Rs2,900/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates dropped by Rs42.86 to stand at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said that gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,500/tola compared with gold rates in the Dubai gold market.
