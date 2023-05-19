Food insecurity worsens malnutrition in Pakistan

LAHORE: The percentage of the population suffering from malnutrition has increased sharply in Pakistan due to constant rise in food inflation during the past four years. Malnutrition was already a major problem faced by Pakistanis.

According to the World Bank, malnutrition costs countries up to 3 percent of their yearly GDP and malnourished children lose 10 percent of their lifetime earnings potential. Malnutrition in Pakistan is severest in the region.

Statistics on different health indicators are sketchy. Latest official statistics date back to 2018 and in some cases to 2011. According to the National Nutrition Survey 2018, the prevalence of anaemia among women aged 15-49 years was 37.5 percent. Its prevalence is likely to be higher now. Anaemia can impact the life of women in several ways because lack of red blood cells leads to fatigue and weakness. Women may feel tired even after a good night’s sleep and find it difficult to perform daily activities.

Anaemia during pregnancy can lead to complications such as premature birth, low birth weight, and maternal mortality. Therefore, doctors watch for signs of anaemia during prenatal check-ups as it also weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of infections in women.

Women with anaemia may experience irregular menstrual cycles. Anaemia can cause cognitive impairments such as poor memory, concentration, and decision-making. It can cause shortness of breath during physical activity, pale skin, especially the skin under the fingernails and eyelids.

Women with anemia should seek medical help and take necessary dietary supplements to help mitigate the impacts. The National Nutrition Survey, reveals that the prevalence of stunted children under the age of 5 years was 38.3 percent. Stunting is a condition in which a child’s growth and development are stunted or restricted due to malnutrition, repeated infections, and/or other environmental factors that limit their ability to develop and grow.

Stunting can impair a child’s physical growth, causing them to be shorter and weigh less for their age. This can lead to developmental delays and long-term health problems, including reduced cognitive development, poor school performance, and increased risk of chronic diseases later in life. Stunted children are at higher risk of having cognitive impairments, causing them to have a reduced capacity to learn, concentrate and recall information. Stunted children have an increased risk for infections, lower immune responses, and are less likely to respond to vaccines.

Preventing stunting in early childhood is essential to ensure healthy growth and development of the children. It requires a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach which includes improving maternal and child nutrition, promoting better hygiene, clean water supply, access to medical facilities, and improved sanitation.

According to the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Survey conducted by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in 2011, the prevalence of iodine deficiency in Pakistan was 49 percent.

Iodine deficiency can cause the thyroid gland to enlarge, resulting in a visible swelling on the neck known as goitre. Iodine is required to produce thyroid hormones, and a deficiency can lead to an underactive thyroid, resulting in symptoms such as tiredness, weight gain, and depression. Its deficiency during pregnancy and childhood can lead to intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the prevalence of vitamin A deficiency among children under the age of 5 years in Pakistan was 53 percent in 2016.

Night blindness: Vitamin A plays an essential role in maintaining the health of the retina in the eyes. Deficiency of vitamin A can lead to night blindness, it weakens the immune system. Vitamin A deficiency can lead to dry, flaky skin, and increased susceptibility to skin infections.

Deficiency of vitamin A can lead to growth retardation in children, leading to stunting and malnourishment. Its deficiency can lead to infertility, increased risk of miscarriages, and birth defects. It is estimated that around 500,000 children die each year due to vitamin A deficiency.