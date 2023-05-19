Lucky to ramp up clinker output in Iraq by1.82m tonnes

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited on Thursday unveiled a plan to enhance clinker production capacity in Iraq by 1.82 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to meet a growing demand for cement in the country.

Lucky Cement's joint venture company with the Al-Shumookh group, Najmat-Al-Samawah (NAS), has taken the initiative to add a new clinker production line in Samawah, Iraq.

“This capacity expansion will significantly enhance the overall efficiencies of business operations as it will play a crucial role in achieving self-reliance in terms of clinker availability within Iraq,” Lucky Cement’s notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange read.

The decision comes in response to a growing demand for cement in Iraq, driven by a resurgence in economic activities and an increase in construction projects.

The expansion project aims to increase the clinker production capacity by an additional 1.82 million MTPA.

The move will help the joint venture to meet Iraq's expanding cement requirements and ensure a sustainable supply of clinker for the cement grinding facility in Basra, Iraq.

NAS has recently secured an engineering and procurement contract for the expansion project. Construction activities are scheduled to commence within the first quarter of FY24 and are anticipated to be completed within 18 months.

Upon the inclusion of the new clinker line, Lucky Cement's overall domestic and international capacities will witness a significant growth.

The updated capacities are as follows: Lucky Cement Limited, Pezu, Lakki Marwat: 10.25 MTPA (fully integrated cement plant), Lucky Cement Limited, Karachi: 5.05 MTPA (fully integrated cement plant), Nyumba Ya Akiba, Democratic Republic of Congo: 1.31 MTPA (fully integrated cement plant), Al-Mabrooka Cement Company, Basra, Iraq: 1.74 MTPA (cement grinding plant), Najmat-Al-Samawah, Samawah, Iraq: 1.31 MTPA (fully integrated cement plant), Najmat-Al-Samawah, Samawah, Iraq: 1.82 MTPA (New clinker line).

One spokesperson of the company said the strategic expansion aligned with Lucky Cement's core value of entrepreneurship, “as the company endeavors to diversify its product portfolio and business ventures,” he said.

In addition to cement operations, Lucky Cement boasts a diversified business portfolio that includes automobiles, chemicals and agri sciences, mobile phone assembling, and energy, including captive power plants.

“The diversification enhances the quality of earnings and delivers sustainable value to its shareholders,” said the spokesperson.