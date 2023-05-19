Pakistan needs to get another IMF bailout: Miftah Ismail

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that Pakistan needs the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 24th time to avoid default, while also calling all political stakeholders to discuss the future course of action.

At a Salim Habib University event titled “Pakistan’s Financial Crisis and a Way Forward- A Pre-Budget Discussion”, he said Pakistan was going through a very difficult economic time and the nation does not have the resources to pay its debts.

“We have to go to the IMF programme, if we don't go, we will default and no one in the world will give us loans,” Ismail said.

He said the majority of the issues are, in fact, self-inflicted. However, getting out of the economic spiral will take some time.

Pointing to the lack of revenue, the former finance minister said that the country needed to take new loans to pay the interest on the previous loans. He added that when a country borrows to retire the previous loans, the debt of that country becomes unsustainable.

“Pakistan has ‘been facing a crisis persistently’, therefore the government is unaware of the full scope of the current economic crises,” he said.

Miftah emphasised that Pakistan’s economic issues were not caused by the IMF, but rather by “the successive leaderships of the country”.

Pakistan should not be where it is right now; Two million shopkeepers pay 30,000 in taxes. More economic issues will arise in the nation, according to the former federal minister of finance, and “we must draw lessons from them”.

Due to Pakistan’s record-high inflation, he urged that the minimum wage be increased in the upcoming budget. The monthly minimum pay of Rs25,000 must be raised to keep pace with the exorbitant inflation rate.

For the past 75 years, 90 percent of Pakistanis have experienced the effects of inflation; nevertheless, 10 percent of the middle class and elite today also experience price hikes, he pointed out.

Pakistan consumer price index (CP) inflation increased to a record high of 36.4 percent in April from 35.4 percent in the previous month. The increase in inflation was due to higher food inflation amid currency devaluation.

He noted that Pakistan has a higher inflation rate than India and Bangladesh. “Not all inflationary pressures can be attributed to the increase in prices worldwide,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s policy decisions were flawed.

Highlighting the need for increased provincial competition for better performance, the former finance minister demanded that more federal powers should be transferred to the provinces. He claimed that because the US adopted this strategy, its states’ economies fared better. He demanded that a meeting should be held between all the political stakeholders in Pakistan to discuss the best course of action to rescue the nation from this current economic crisis.