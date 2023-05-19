Stocks extend losses amid lack of triggers

Stocks declined for a second day in a row on Thursday amid no catalyst to improve market sentiment due to prevailing political and economic uncertainty in the country, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 391.58 points or 0.94 percent to 41,442.08 points against 41,833.66 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,964.27 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,411.64 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative session was recorded at the PSX. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green, but the momentum quickly turned as the index swayed both ways and concluded in the deep red after recording an intraday low of 422.02 points as political instability prevailed surrounding the former prime minister's imminent court hearings,” it reported.

Investor participation was varied, with moderate volumes recorded across the board, with third-tier equities leading the volume board.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 183.48 points or 1.23 percent to 14,760.09 points compared with 14,943.56 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 24 million shares to 101.318 million shares from 125.528 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.000 billion from Rs3.540 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.217 trillion from Rs6.244 trillion. Out of 306 companies active in the session, 82 closed in green, 205 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said bearish sentiments continued at Pakistan equities on Thursday too where the KSE100 index remained in the red zone in most of the trading hours and eventually settled at 41,442 (-392 points; down -0.94 percent) for the day.

“Investors opted to remain sidelined in the absence of any positive trigger. Profit-taking has been witnessed in the blue-chip stocks which rallied in the last few days,” Najib said.

During trading hours, UBL, SYS, ENGRO, TRG & BAHL lost 203 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSEL, NESTLE and LUCK witnessed some buying interest as they added 57 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs300 to Rs6,250 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which increased by Rs58.92 to Rs1,131 per share.

A significant decline was noted in Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs50 to Rs1,625 per share, followed by Indus Motor Co, which decreased by Rs13.75 to Rs930.11 per share.

Another analyst said the market witnessed a decline due to political and economic uncertainty in the country, which affected investor sentiment.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-128.1 points), technology and communication (-94.4 points), fertiliser (-56.1 points), E&P’s (-45.1 points), and power generation and distribution (-27.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 9.891 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.12 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 7.526 million shares, which closed higher by 15 paisas to Rs6.60 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Cnergyico PK, Oil & Gas Dev. XD, Fauji Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf, Air Link Commun, Telecard Limited, Pak Petroleum and K-Electric Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 27.470 million shares from 32.867 million shares.