Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee closed slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday amid an uptick in dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The local unit ended at 285.62 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 285.40. “The rupee lost ground as importers purchased dollars to settle their bills. This put pressure on the local unit,” said a currency dealer.

In the open market, the domestic currency gained 70 paisas to settle at 299 per dollar. The rupee may remain stable in the coming days, according to analysts. However, direction of the currency in the near future will be determined by any development about the IMF programme, which is currently stuck.

On Wednesday, the country's minister of state for Finance said staying in an IMF programme was “the best course of action”. However, neither end is making any progress. The IMF insists on the need to close the external financing gap, and Pakistan is of the opinion that in order to close the remaining gap, an IMF staff-level agreement is necessary because it will boost the nation's status when signing agreements with multilateral agencies. Both parties are now waiting for the other to finally see sense before continuing the programme or looking into other options.