SBP forex reserves decline by $72m to $4.3bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $72 million to $4.311 billion in the week ending May 12, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

SBP attributed the fall in the reserves to the repayment of external debt. The reserves held by the central bank are enough to cover only one month of imports. Total reserves of the country dropped by $53 million to $9.937 billion. The reserves of commercial banks, however, slightly rose by $19 million to $5.625 billion.

The country’s reserves remain under pressure as it is experiencing its worst economic and political crisis and the International Monetary Fund programme has delayed.

As Pakistan actively engages in discussions regarding its economic revival, IMF has expressed its eagerness to secure the necessary financing assurances at the earliest opportunity. These assurances are crucial in paving the way for the successful completion of the 9th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review. However, a persistent improvement in the current account balance supported the falling reserves. Pakistan’s current account surplus shrank to $18 million in April from $750 million in the previous month.

The government claims to have fulfilled all the preconditions attached to this loan installment, but the IMF remains unmoved.

The reduction in the current account deficit during the ongoing fiscal year can be attributed to import restrictions, which have played a significant role. From July to April, the current account deficit dropped by an impressive 76 percent, totaling just $3.26 billion compared to $13.65 billion during the same period last year.