Water woes shake up Spain’s election campaign

DONANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain: Concern over the future of Spain´s Donana natural park, which is threatened by overfarming, has made water management a key issue ahead of local elections at the end of May.

Spain´s water resources are becoming exhausted while its irrigation needs keep rising, “an unsustainable situation”, said Felipe Fuentelsaz of WWF Spain. The Donana National Park in the southern Andalusia region, home to one of Europe´s largest wetlands, is in a “critical state”, he added.

“For the past two years, it has barely rained. But farmers continue to draw enormous quantities of water from the groundwater table.” With its mix of dunes, forests and lagoons, the park once hosted huge colonies of migrating birds. Now it is mostly dry, and storks and flamingos are a rare sight.

A recent study by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) found 59 percent of the park´s largest lagoons have dried up. And the situation could get worse.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) which governs the region introduced a draft law backed by far-right party Vox that would legalise illegal berry farms near the park.

The WWF estimates some 1,500 hectares of farmland which are currently irrigated using water from illegal wells would be legalised by the move.

Defenders of the proposal argue it will help farmers who missed out during a previous regularisation of farms in the area in 2014 under a Socialist government. The plan will “put an end to an injustice”, said Manuel Andres Gonzalez, a lawmaker with the PP from the southern province of Huelva where the park is located.