China asks Western embassies in Beijing to remove political signs

BEIJING: Authorities in China´s capital asked several Western embassies this week to remove political signs from their outer walls, diplomatic sources in Beijing told AFP.

Several Western embassies across Beijing display Ukrainian flags in solidarity with the country´s fight against Russia´s invasion, some accompanied by messages of support in English and Chinese.

However, sources in several European missions told AFP they had received a notice from Chinese authorities this week asking them to take down such political signage. All said they would refuse the request and that they would not change their policies.

One official from a European embassy confirmed the request, saying it was almost certainly related to several missions´ prominent display of a Ukrainian flag.

However, an official from another European embassy said it was unclear whether the request was linked to Ukraine or the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Some foreign embassies in Beijing have raised pride flags in recognition of the campaign, which will be marked on Wednesday.The official said they “strictly adhere to the Vienna conventions. There is therefore no reason for us to react to this note or to change our display policy”.