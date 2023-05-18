Thai parties meet for coalition talks to form government

BANGKOK: Thai opposition groups met for coalition talks on Wednesday after hammering government rivals at the ballot box, but some junta-appointed senators warned they would try to stop the victorious party´s leader from becoming prime minister.
The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) emerged from Sunday´s election as the biggest party after voters emphatically rejected nearly a decade of military-backed rule. MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat met senior officials from five other opposition parties at a Bangkok restaurant, posing for photos before ushering them inside for closed-door talks.
Pita, 42, is trying to build an alliance with Pheu Thai -- the party that has dominated Thai politics for two decades -- and four smaller groups. MFP claimed 152 seats, with Pheu Thai second on 141. Allying with the other parties would give them more than 300 of the 500 lower house seats. But to secure the prime minister´s job the coalition needs a majority across both houses -- including the Senate, whose 250 members were handpicked by the previous junta.
