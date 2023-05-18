Portugal’s church urges people to shun euthanasia law

LISBON: Portugal´s Catholic church urged families and health workers against carrying out euthanasia after a law was signed decriminalising the practice this week.

Conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed the legislation on Tuesday after a bill on the matter was passed by Parliament on Friday. “Once again, we reiterate the call for families and health workers, who must always be guaranteed conscientious objectors, to categorically reject the possibilities opened up by the legalisation of euthanasia” the Portuguese Episcopal Conference (CEP) said in a statement.

“The entry into force of this law represents a clear step back in civilisation, we maintain the hope that it may be revoked and that human life, which is an invaluable gift, will once again be valued and defended,” the collective body of the national church and Roman Catholic Church in the country added. Last week, Pope Francis was quoted by local media as saying “Today I am very sad, because in the country where Our Lady appeared, a law was enacted to kill.”