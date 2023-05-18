Turkiye’s opposition plots fightback against Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkiye´s opposition tried on Wednesday to recover from a crushingly disappointing election performance and launch a new attack aimed at beating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a May 28 runoff.
Secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu huddled with the other five heads of his alliance on Wednesday to plot a harder-edged strategy for ending Erdogan´s two-decade domination of Turkiye.
Media reports said he had fired his PR team and planned to tap Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu -- a feisty figure with a history of bad blood with Erdogan -- to spearhead his campaign.
The reported promotion of Imamoglu and the mayor´s lauded strategist Canan Kaftancioglu marks a reversal for Turkiye´s grandfatherly opposition leader.
The 74-year-old former civil servant tried to run an inclusive campaign that addressed voters in chatty clips recorded from his kitchen and ignored Erdogan´s personal barbs.
That approach worked -- up to a point. The opposition deprived Erdogan of a first-round victory for the first time and collected more votes than in any point of his rule.
But Kilicdaroglu´s 44.9 percent still trailed Erdogan´s 49.5 percent of the votes. Pre-election polls showed Kilicdaroglu leading and possibly even winning outright last Sunday.
Kilicdaroglu´s fightback began with a video in which he stared straight into the camera and slapped his desk a few times after banging his heart with his fist.
“I am here! I am here!” he shouted. “I am here!” He doubled down on Wednesday by calling Erdogan a “fake world leader” who “is now guided by Russia” -- a reference to Erdogan´s increasingly close relationship with Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the campaign.
It did not take Turkey´s 69-year-old leader long to strike back. “All they do is bang on the table,” he said in a nationally televised appearance.
Erdogan then thanked “my precious friend, Russian President Putin” for agreeing a two-month extension of a deal under which Ukraine can send grain to world markets along the Black Sea.
The UN-backed agreement represented one of Erdogan´s crowning diplomatic achievements when he helped seal it in Istanbul last July.
He mentioned it often in the campaign to show off his ability to raise Turkiye´s stature and influence on global events.
