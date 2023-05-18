Nine migrants found dead in Tunisia near Algerian border

TUNIS: The bodies of nine migrants from sub-Saharan African countries have been found in western Tunisia, near the border with Algeria, in recent days, a judicial official told AFP on Wednesday.

Tunisia, whose coastline is less than 150-km from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favoured stepping stone for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey from North Africa to Europe.

The bodies have been discovered in the mountains near Haidra, a town in Kasserine province, and authorities have launched an investigation that would include autopsies “to determine the cause of death”, said Riadh Nwiwi, spokesman for the Kasserine court.

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), a migrant support group, said in a statement that “preliminary information” points to “cold, thirst and fatigue” as the causes of the migrants´ deaths.