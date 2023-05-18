Armenia seizes $250 million worth of cocaine

YEREVAN: Armenian authorities said on Wednesday that a tonne of cocaine worth around $250 million had been seized in one of the largest drug seizures in the country´s history.

Armenia´s national security service said the cargo from Ecuador had been ordered by an Armenian company, adding it had arrived via Panama, Italy, and Georgia. The announcement came a day after Italian police announced the seizure of 2.7 tonnes of cocaine in containers carrying bananas from Ecuador.

That shipment was also destined for the small South Caucasus country and was estimated at around $800 million. The Office of the Prosecutor General said it had launched an investigation.