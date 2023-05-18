JI to stage protest in front of UN office against G-20 moot in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday announced to stage a protest demonstration in front of United Nations office on May 22 against Indian government’s plan of holding a meeting of G-20 countries in Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference along with Kashmiri leaders, the JI emir urged Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and diplomatic missions to expedite contacts for convincing G-20 member countries for boycotting the event.

Kashmir was a disputed territory and holding a meeting of G-20 countries in the valley is violation of international laws, said Sirajul Haq, adding that he would also present a memorandum at the United Nations Office on the day when G-20 moot would be held in Srinagar.

He said organization of an international event in Kashmir was also a failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The government should have mustered the support of Muslim countries to convince member countries for boycotting the conference.

“The event will become ineffective if some countries boycott the event,” said the JI chief. He regretted that the government and the PTI were focusing on their vested interests rather than resolving the issues - such as unemployment, inflation and poverty - raising voice for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and human rights violations in Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiri leadership in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were being targeted for holding demonstrations against India in the United States and European countries. “Holding G-20 conference in Srinagar and continuous violation of human rights in the occupied territory is a big question mark on the integrity of human rights organizations and the international community,” remarked the JI chief. Convenor of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mahmood Ahmad Saghir, JI AJK ameer Dr Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and others were also present on the occasion.