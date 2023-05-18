Imambargah trustee gunned down in Korangi days after son killed in similar manner

Two more people, including an Imambargah trustee, were gunned down in the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an AutoCAD engineer, also a father of five, was shot dead over offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Ahsanabad area of Karachi.

Armed suspects arrived on a motorbike near the Sughra Imambargah in the Korangi area within the limits of the Awami Colony police station and escaped after shooting an elderly man identified as 60-year-old Safdar Hussain Shah, son of Afsar Hussain.

He was seriously wounded and taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Initially, it was believed that the incident took place over resistance during a mugging bid.

However, SHO Jamal Leghari said that the motorcyclists had arrived on two separate motorbikes, adding that the suspects on both the two-wheelers had opened fire on the victim. Police have recovered three empty shells from the spot.

The officer said that a few days ago the victim’s son had been shot dead in a similar manner, adding that at that time it was believed that the incident had happened due to resistance during a robbery bid, but now it seems that both incidents were target killings.

The deceased used to work as a caterer and was also said to be the trustee of the Sughra Imambargah. Police said they are investigating the case from different angles.

Separately, a young man was shot dead in a firing incident that took place near the Pahar Ganj area in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood. After receiving information, police and rescue workers took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the victim was identified as 24-year-old Rashid, son of Wali.

Citing the initial investigation, police said the incident apparently took place over a domestic dispute, but further investigation is under way to ascertain the facts. No case had been registered until the filing of this news story.

In another incident, which took place near the Gulshan-e-Maymar gate in Ahsanabad, robbers killed a man. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 44-year-old Abdul Basit.

Police said that the incident took place during a robbery resistance, adding that the deceased was an AutoCAD engineer and an employee of a private company.

He was a father of five and a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar, said the police, adding that the victim had left home to go to the office when robbers tried to loot him near the Gulshan-e-Maymar gate.

After snatching his mobile phone and wallet, the robbers tried to snatch his laptop, over which he offered resistance, so the looters shot him dead. Police said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.