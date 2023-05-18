SHC moved against detention of 263 PTI activists under MPO

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the counsel for a citizen who challenged the detention of 263 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 to satisfy the court about the maintainability of the petition.

Petitioner Abdul Jalil Khan Marwat submitted that as per media reports, the Sindh government had issued notifications with regard to the detention of 263 activists and leaders of the PTI under the MPO for 30 days.

He submitted that as many as 51 notifications had been issued on requests, consultations and recommendations of the Sindh IGP and the custody of all detained persons had been placed in different prisons of the province.

The petitioner said the ruling party in Sindh was also an ally of the federal government, which did not want to conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa even after directions were issued by the Supreme Court. He submitted that PTI workers were protesting against the arrest of party leader Imran Khan on May 9 when some miscreants ransacked public and private properties for their ulterior motives.

He the Sindh government had started arresting and detaining a large number of PTI workers and leaders unlawfully and these arrests and detentions were not properly explained and no opportunity of fair representation had been provided to them before the competent authority to challenge their arrests or detentions under the MPO.

He submitted that the provincial government on the one hand has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city, and on the other hand the ruling political party held a public rally in the Tower area and blocked MA Jinnah Road for traffic for the entire day, sabotaging the public order and violating Section 144.

He said the arrest and detention of PTI leaders and workers under MPO were unlawful and without due process of the law. The court was requested to declare the MPO notification against PTI workers and leaders unlawful and stop the government from issuing any unlawful order pertaining to harassment in the name of the MPO.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, inquired the petitioner about the maintainability of the petition, upon which he sought time for preparation to argue. The court granted time to the petitioner and directed him to argue on the maintainability of the petition.

In another matter, the court issued notices to home department, the IGP and others on a petition against the detention of a PTI activist under the MPO.

Usama Bin Ansar said in the petition that his brother Junaid Ahmed had been detained by the Sindh police under the MPO for a period of 30 days. He submitted that his brother had nothing to do with any illegal act and did not involve himself in any case of sabotage or terrorism.

He said the impugned order with regard to his detention and shifting to the Jacobabad prison was the outcome of political rivalry. The court was requested to set aside the detention order under the MPO and order the release of the petitioner’s brother.

The court, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the home department and others, and in the meantime directed the home department to not shift the custody of the petitioner’s brother outside Karachi.