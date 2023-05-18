SHC directs FWO to vacate public park within three weeks

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to vacate a public park in North Nazimabad after the removal of a batching plant installed there and restore the park to its original state.

The direction came on a petition against the installation of a batching plant and placing of heavy machinery at the Jaifco Ground in North Nazimabad’s Block L by the FWO. The high court had on a previous hearing directed the project director of the Gujjar Nullah project undertaken by the FWO to submit a compliance report with regard to the removal of the batching plant from the park.

The project director appeared before the court and said the park was to be vacated in April; however, due to the unavailability of funds, construction material and overall economic situation it could not be done.

He said nuisance has been and will be diminished as per the engineering practices wherein traffic has also been diverted from the residential area to the main road along with necessary precautions.

He submitted that the batching plant has been controlled to prevent the spread of residual material and strict check was being kept on it. He submitted that concrete batching from the plant will be stopped within three days and the subject place will be vacated in three weeks if further time is allowed to do so.

The petitioner’s counsel did not object to the request. However, the counsel said the same undertaking was also given by the respondent in January, but it was not honoured. He requested the court to place the undertaking of the respondent as part of the court order so that in case of any violation by the project director he could be liable to be proceeded against for contempt of the court order.

A division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, after taking the statement of the project director on record, observed that it also came on record that the use of the subject park as a construction site by erecting a batching plant and dumping huge construction material and machinery/equipment has created serious nuisance and environmental as well as traffic hazards to the petitioners and other residents of the area.

The court observed that the respondents could not produce any permission or NOC from the relevant authorities; therefore, the project director undertook before the court to vacate the park and restore it to the original position.

Keeping in view of the fresh undertaking by the project director, the SHC disposed of the petition and directed the FWO to vacate the same within three weeks as per the undertaking and restore the park to its original state. It made it clear that contempt of court proceedings will be initiated if needful is not done as per the undertaking in accordance with the law.

The court directed the respondents to submit a compliance report along with photographs of the park after restoring it to the original position within four weeks.

The petitioners had submitted that the FWO had placed heavy machinery in the park and installed a batching plant despite the fact that an amenity plot could not be used for any purpose other than what it had been reserved for.

They said that due to the alleged illegal activities at the park, the petitioners’ as well as nearby residents’ lives had become miserable. They said illegal activities in the park continued day and night, causing noise and environmental pollution.

The FWO had submitted in a statement that the District Central deputy commissioner had handed the park over to it for establishing a camp office for the construction of the Gujjar Nullah.