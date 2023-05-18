CITY PULSE

Eastern classical music
The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding an evening of Eastern classical music performed live by living legends Ustad Bashir Khan on the tabla, Ustad Akhtar Hussain on the sarangi and Ustad Hanif Khan on the flute. The event will be held at 8pm on May 20 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.
Two more people, including an Imambargah trustee, were gunned down in the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an AutoCAD...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the counsel for a citizen who challenged the detention of 263 activists of...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation to vacate a...
The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification...
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri has expressed grief over incidents that took...
A country with a young population but devoid of social sector investment, health and education could turn into a...