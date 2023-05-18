PA speaker asks MPAs to choose new opposition leader over Haleem’s no-show

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani set alarm bells ringing about the future prospects of Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh, belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as he has not been attending the current session.

Chairing the session, Durrani advised the MPAs sitting on the opposition benches to choose another legislator as new opposition leader if the incumbent one has been constantly absent and not attending the session.

Durrani also warned other absentee legislators of the PTI that they could also be de-notified as members of the house owing to their absence from the assembly.

The legislators belonging to the PTI haven’t been attending the current session of the Sindh Assembly since May 9 violent incidents in the country following the arrest of Imran Khan. The issue was raised in the house during the question hour when the speaker called the names of the PTI lawmakers who had asked questions from the provincial government, but there was no response as the opposition legislators were absent.

Using his powers, Durrani made a renegade lawmaker of the PTI in the house, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, sit on the seat of the opposition leader. Gabol was initially reluctant to sit on the opposition leader’s seat, but the speaker assured him that he had the power to make any member sit on any chair in the house.

Gabol said that he was ready to become the new opposition leader if all the opposition legislators made a decision to this effect. He condemned the recent acts of vandalism in the country, including the attack on the corps commander’s residence in Lahore. He said that joining the PTI shouldn’t mean that a politician had joined a terrorist outfit. He made it clear that he could never be part of any terrorist organisation.

Gabol demanded that those involved in the recent acts of violence should be handed down stern punishments. He also praised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for strongly presenting Pakistan’s case before the international community.

Meanwhile, the house rejected the leave applications of three PTI MPAs Raja Azhar, Dua Bhutto and Adeel Ahmed.

Oath-taking

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, during the proceedings of the house, pointed out that much time had passed since the local government elections were held in the province in both the first and second phases, but still the oath-taking of the newly elected public representatives had yet to take place.

He mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a schedule to this effect but after much delay.

He said the date of June 10 had been set for oath-taking by the newly elected public representatives of the local government in Sindh. Memon asked the ECP to review its schedule to this effect. as a year had passed since the local government elections were held in Sindh in the first phase and the public representatives-elect had been waiting for their oath-taking since then.

He said the delay had occurred in this regard due to incompetence on the part of the ECP. He said the ECP should do the needful to overcome the anxiety of the newly elected public representatives.