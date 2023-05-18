243-year-old global concept of military courts, their history in Pakistan

LAHORE: The history of setting up military courts to try saboteurs, spies, and other anti-state elements dates back to at least 1780, when a British officer, Major John Andre, was tried and hanged in the United States for espionage by an army-operated commission.

A research article published in the United States Congressional Research Service in 2019 revealed that the aforementioned execution had taken place at a time when a few American colonies were preparing to declare independence from England.

This research paper, which also cited the United States Senate record of 1862 as a reference, maintained: “The man in charge of the proceedings at that time was General George Washington (later the first-ever American President Washington). Military commissions were also set up in the United States in February 1847 and 1862. The 1862 military courts had recommended 303 criminals for death sentences, but the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln, had ended up ordering capital punishment for 39 of these 303 people only, and had either commuted or pardoned the remainder.”

A peek into American history also tells us that after President Lincoln’s assassination in April 1865, although the military courts were struck down by the US Supreme Court, they somehow continued to function in some parts of the country under martial law, trying some 1,543 people until 1869.

President Abraham Lincoln’s principal killer, John Wilkes Booth, was hunted and killed, while eight other conspirators or suspects were also tried and convicted by military courts in 1865.Four of the convicts, including a woman named Mary Surratt, were hanged shortly after.

In Pakistan, according to a 2019 report by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), which opposes the death penalty in all circumstances as a form of cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment and arbitrary denial of the right to life, military courts convicted 617 people for terrorism-related offences between January 2015 and the start of 2019, out of whom 346 were sentenced to death and 271 were awarded prison sentences.

Citing military sources, the ICJ desk monitoring the military trials in Pakistan added to its report that at least 56 people were hanged during the period under review, and only four lucky ones were acquitted.

Military courts in Pakistan were first empowered to try civilians for certain terrorism-related offences in January 2015 through the 21st Amendment to the Constitution and amendments to the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

They were supposed to be in operation for two years.

The expansion of the jurisdiction of military tribunals was a key part of the government’s 20-point National Action Plan, which was adopted following the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, when six gunmen affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan killed 145 people, including 132 schoolchildren aged between eight and 18 years.

Later, a rescue operation was launched by the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG), and all six terrorists were killed. The SSG had rescued 960 people, but tears were hard to dry and kept rolling down the cheeks of millions of Pakistanis countrywide.

On December 24, 2014, a hurriedly-called moot of political parties was henceforth chaired by the then-premier Nawaz Sharif, ultimately leading to the setting up of military courts in January 2015.

The expansion of the jurisdiction of military tribunals was a key part of the government’s National Action Plan, under which a seven-year-old moratorium on the executions of prisoners sentenced to death was lifted, 128 prisoners were executed till March 2015, several accounts that were used to funnel Rs. 10.2 billion in cash to terror suspects were frozen, and the boundary walls of all schools were raised to eight feet.

By March 15, 2015, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had verified more than 70 million telephone SIMs and 11 million were blocked for not getting the re-verification done.From December 24, 2014, to March 25, 2015, law enforcement agencies arrested 32,347 people on different charges in 28,826 operations.

From February 2015 to March 6, 2017, the 11 military courts across Pakistan convicted 274 people.The stipulated two-year period of these military courts expired on January 6, 2017, so the 23rd Amendment was enacted to re-establish these bodies for two more years until January 26, 2019.

Research further shows that the practice of using military courts for the prosecution of individuals in special cases is not a new concept for Pakistan’s domestic or international law.

The Pakistan Army Act of 1952 established the jurisdiction of a court martial in specific cases involving military or defence implications.

It goes without saying that besides having admirers, these military courts have also had their critics, who moved the Apex Court on multiple occasions, thus getting excellent verdicts and observations from various learned arbiters in this context.

For example, the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi, and others versus the Federation of Pakistan Case stated that the trial of civilians by military courts did have implications for their right to a fair trial.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had observed that even before considering the implications for the right to a fair trial under Article 10A of the Constitution, the idea of military courts for the trial of civilians might be contrary to the ideals of the rule of law, due process, and natural justice, as preserved in Article 4 of the Constitution.

The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, in his judgement in the case of Mehram Ali versus the Federation of Pakistan, had outlined the standards of adjudication that were required for ensuring a fair trial.

Justice Bandial had referred to the situation of armed conflict in Pakistan, stating that the trial of offences under International Humanitarian Law required a lesser standard of minimum judicial guarantees.

The annals of history, however, tell us that the establishment of military courts by the civilian Pakistani governments in April 1977 and 1998 was struck down by the judiciary because the Constitution did not have any room for such courts at that time.

After the controversial 1977 elections, the then-sitting premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had constituted ‘Summary Military Courts’ under Article 245 in response to the agitation of his political adversaries against the alleged rigging on the polling day.

This initiative of the Bhutto government was challenged in the Sindh and Punjab High Courts, both of which declared the action unconstitutional, ruling that the government could not invoke Article 245 to reign through the armed forces.

During his second term as Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif and his cabinet invoked Article 245 to call on the armed forces to aid the civil government in Sindh. The Ordinance authorised Chiefs of the Armed Forces and Brigadiers to constitute as many courts as required, including the courts of appeals.

This act of the Nawaz Government was challenged in Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and Others v. Federation of Pakistan.

The court had gone to declare the military courts unconstitutional, stating they had no legal effect. The court observed that neither the government nor the armed forces could act beyond the limits and scope of the Constitution. Nevertheless, two convicts, who had already been awarded death sentences, had been executed by then.

During General Zia’s time, military courts were established in 1979 for the trial of offences under the Martial Law Regulations. These courts were given retrospective effect and were deemed to have taken effect on July 5, 1977.

Resultantly, as archives suggest, more than 100 military courts were established, and decisions made by the deputed judges got immunity from civil courts.

It is imperative to note that in 2012, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the parliament to modify the Army Act to meet at least the minimum standards of justice so that fair trials could be ensured, besides making the decisions accessible to the general public.

In the wake of the recent violence and acts of vandalism, where scores of PTI activists have been accused and arrested, it remains to be seen which courts will decide their fate!