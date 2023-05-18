Painting and textile thesis display arranged

PESHAWAR: The final year students of the Department of Arts and Design, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) showcased their artwork at the two-day painting and textile thesis display and exhibition’, which concluded on Wednesday.
Over 20 art pieces were put on display at an exhibition jointly arranged by the Department of Arts and Design of the university and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.
The objective was to promote the women artists and encourage them to exhibit their talent.The exhibition was attended by visitors from the field of art and culture who expressed interest in the work of the students.
