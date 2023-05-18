Cop martyred in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a police cop in Bara Bazaar in Khyber tribal district here on Wednesday, official sources said. It was learnt that a police constable identified as Doormar Jan was on duty when gunmen opened fire on him in main Bara bazaar, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the police personnel reached the spot and took the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police registered the case against the unidentified accused.