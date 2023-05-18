Governor assures delegation of problems’ resolution

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said that the federal and provincial governments were taking steps for the development of merged districts

He added that a handsome amount would be allocated for uplift of these areas in the coming budget. He was talking to a 24-member delegation from the merged areas. Tehsil chairmen and local government representatives from South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram and Bajaur districts were part of the delegation.

The delegation informed the governor about their problems relating to health, education and electricity and asked him to resolve these issues. The governor said that he was not oblivious to the problems of merged districts, adding that he had directed the authorities concerned to redress their grievances.

Lauding the services and sacrifices of tribal people, Ghulam Ali said that joint efforts were needed to maintain peace in tribal districts. He assured the delegation that he would spare no effort to remove the sense of deprivation among the residents of the tribal districts.