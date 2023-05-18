Five houses gutted in Balakot inferno

MANSEHRA: Five houses were gutted when a massive fire ripped through Kanshian Bala locality in Balakot on Wednesday. “The blaze, which had apparently erupted due to the electricity short-circuiting, left five houses gutted, reducing to ashes household goods, gold ornaments and local currency worth millions of rupees,” Tariq Khan, the SHO Balakot Police Station, told reporters.

The family members, including women and children, were inside their houses when the fire erupted and the locals rushed to the spot and rescued all of them.However, the multi-storey houses of Noor Zaman and his brother Shahzaman, Mohammad Javed and his brother Nasar Hussain, Sardar Ashfaq, Bukhtar Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad and Kashif Shahzad were gutted in the raging blaze.

“The fire tenders and fire-fighters couldn’t reach the spot as it’s a mountainous part of Balakot tehsil having no road access to the locality where the fire broke out,” the SHO Balakot said. Tariq Khan, who had rushed to the spot along with a police team, said that the locals and a police party sprinkled water, soil and sand to put out the fire.

“The police and locals managed to extinguish the fire after hectic efforts of hours,” he added.The SHO said that no loss of life was reported but some family members and rescuers received minor injuries in the incident.