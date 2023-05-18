Efforts on to ensure amenities in city, says Mansehra tehsil chairman

MANSEHRA: Tehsil Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Shafi on Wednesday said that he was striving to address the civic issues faced by people in the city and its suburbs.

“Though we have been facing funds shortage, we are doing our level best to address the core issues faced by people in the city and its suburbs,” Shafi told a group of tehsil councillors who met with him at his office here. He said that more funds were allocated to ensure cleanliness and streetlights in the city.

The councillors including Malik Mumtaz, Basharat Ali Swati, Manzoor Shah, Mohammad Arshad, Abdul Qayyum, Murad Khan, Akmal Khan, Mohammad Arif and Nasira Bibi apprised the tehsil chairman of the problems faced by people in their respective village and neighbourhood councils.

Mumtaz said that village and neighbourhood councils, which came into existence after the second phase of the local government elections in the province, were still without development funds.

“People in our areas are without streetlights, potable water and other civic amenities as funds are yet to be released by the government,” Swati said.He said that distribution points for free wheat flour were specified by the Food Department without taking the area chairmen into confidence, which led to the corruption in the relief scheme.