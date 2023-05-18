Release of Oghi Tehsil chairman demanded

MANSEHRA: Oghi tehsil council on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously seeking an immediate release of tehsil chairman Nawabzada Hassam, who was arrested under section-3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

“This house firmly believes in the sanctity of the rule of law and freedom of speech, and strongly condemns the arrest of Hassam on taking part in a peaceful rally held against the extra-judicial arrest of former premier Imran Khan,” stated Arif Shah, the presiding officer of Oghi tehsil council, while addressing a session.

He said the rally, which was taken out to condemn the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, was entirely peaceful.“We had lodged our protest against the arrest of Khan in a peaceful way and nabbing Hassan is against norms and Constitution of the country,” Shah said.

A tehsil councillor, Ijaz Ahmad, who moved the resolution seeking the release of tehsil Chairman Nawabzada Hassam, said that people of Oghi were law-abiding and remained entirely peaceful during the rally and arrest of Hassam was based on trumped up charges.

“We would never go against our commitment and oath, which we have taken before assuming our offices as village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen and tehsil members,” he said.The councilors, who also staged a rally following the session, said that the government had started arresting the local government members instead of providing funds for the development projects.

They also raised slogans in support of tehsil chairman Oghi Nawabzada Hassam during the rally and demanded his release as well as the release of all those arrested during the recent crackdown launched by the federal government after the May 9 attacks on army installations in the country.