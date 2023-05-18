Over 37 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have arrested more than 37 persons involved in damaging the government and private property in the district and registered two first information reports (FIRs) in this connection, a senior official said.

It may be noted that after the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on May 9, the PTI workers staged protest rallies in Mardan district. The PTI workers allegedly damaged the government and private property. They damaged the statues of army jawans in front of PRC gate.District Police Officer (DPO) Najib-ul-Rehman told The News that more than 37 persons have been arrested so far. He added that two FIRs were registered in this regard.