French Alumni Day to be observed

Islamabad:The first ever France Alumni Day, the world day of international graduates from the French Higher Education will be held in May 2023 in France and all over the world, says a press release issued by the French Embassy in Islamabad.

In France, Alumni from all countries will be celebrated during a special gathering hosted by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs Catherine Colonna at the Ministry on the 23rd of May.

In Pakistan, the French Embassy, Campus France Pakistan and France Alumni Pakistan will host all Pakistanis who got a part of their Education and professional training in France. During these three networking events participants will have the opportunity for meeting each other and discussing with Embassy representatives, companies & key people.