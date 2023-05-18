French Alumni Day to be observed

Islamabad:The first ever France Alumni Day, the world day of international graduates from the French Higher Education will be held in May 2023 in France and all over the world, says a press release issued by the French Embassy in Islamabad.
In France, Alumni from all countries will be celebrated during a special gathering hosted by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs Catherine Colonna at the Ministry on the 23rd of May.
In Pakistan, the French Embassy, Campus France Pakistan and France Alumni Pakistan will host all Pakistanis who got a part of their Education and professional training in France. During these three networking events participants will have the opportunity for meeting each other and discussing with Embassy representatives, companies & key people.
Islamabad:The National University of Sciences & Technology College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering has...
Islamabad:An inclusive Water Replenishment Project for community access to clean water in partnership with the WWF...
Islamabad:Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain has set an ambitious target...
Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University will close new admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023...
Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority is all set to develop several new modern parks in the federal capital to...
Rawalpindi:The Government of Punjab and the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have signed, a...