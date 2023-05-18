Headstart School secures consecutive win at Compecc coding competition

Islamabad:The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME) has hosted its annual Computer Project Exhibition & Competition (Compecc) for over a decade. This year's event, which saw the participation of more than 160 contestants across 80 teams, was once again dominated by the students of Headstart School.

Out of the 80 teams, an impressive 31 were fielded by Headstart School, with a total of 62 students participating from their Kuri Campus, Gulmohar Campus, GTR, F-8, O-9, and Gulistan branch. The high number of participating teams underscores the school's commitment to fostering tech talent and encouraging a competitive spirit among its students. The winners of this year's competition were Talal Ahmad Awan and Muhammad Talha Adeel, both from the Kuri Campus. Recognized for their exceptional coding skills, they were awarded certificates of appreciation, a shield, and a cash prize for their outstanding performance.

In addition to this, Headstart School received an award for consistently preparing the maximum number of teams for Compecc each year. This testament to their ongoing dedication to the competition and the development of their students' skills has further solidified their reputation as a top institution for computer education in the country.

The school's consecutive win at the Compecc demonstrates the high standard of computer education that Headstart School offers. This achievement not only sets a benchmark for other schools but also inspires the next generation of tech enthusiasts.