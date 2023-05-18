Headstart School secures consecutive win at Compecc coding competition

Islamabad:The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME) has hosted its annual Computer Project Exhibition & Competition (Compecc) for over a decade. This year's event, which saw the participation of more than 160 contestants across 80 teams, was once again dominated by the students of Headstart School.
Out of the 80 teams, an impressive 31 were fielded by Headstart School, with a total of 62 students participating from their Kuri Campus, Gulmohar Campus, GTR, F-8, O-9, and Gulistan branch. The high number of participating teams underscores the school's commitment to fostering tech talent and encouraging a competitive spirit among its students. The winners of this year's competition were Talal Ahmad Awan and Muhammad Talha Adeel, both from the Kuri Campus. Recognized for their exceptional coding skills, they were awarded certificates of appreciation, a shield, and a cash prize for their outstanding performance.
In addition to this, Headstart School received an award for consistently preparing the maximum number of teams for Compecc each year. This testament to their ongoing dedication to the competition and the development of their students' skills has further solidified their reputation as a top institution for computer education in the country.
The school's consecutive win at the Compecc demonstrates the high standard of computer education that Headstart School offers. This achievement not only sets a benchmark for other schools but also inspires the next generation of tech enthusiasts.
Islamabad:The first ever France Alumni Day, the world day of international graduates from the French Higher Education...
Islamabad:An inclusive Water Replenishment Project for community access to clean water in partnership with the WWF...
Islamabad:Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain has set an ambitious target...
Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University will close new admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023...
Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority is all set to develop several new modern parks in the federal capital to...
Rawalpindi:The Government of Punjab and the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have signed, a...