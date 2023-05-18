Inclusive water replenishment project completed

Islamabad:An inclusive Water Replenishment Project for community access to clean water in partnership with the WWF Pakistan has been completed in Hattar area.

Under the multi-stakeholder project, four groundwater recharge wells have been sunk with the help of the University of Haripur and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila. The project with the total recharging capacity of 8,400 m3 will help empower communities with replenishment and sustainable use of water resources, according to officials.

The project comes under the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda of PepsiCo Pakistan, which includes water conservation and doing good for people and the planet. This knowledge exchange initiative provides a robust mechanism and roadmap to empower the students at the University of Haripur and UET Taxila so they can continue working on sustainable water use solutions for their community. The students have actively taken part in implementation phase of the project with experts from WWF - Pakistan. It has also brought the community at large together as beneficiaries since it will supply access to clean and safe water to community members.

To mark this achievement Yaser Ghani, VP Ops PepsiCo Global Concentrate Solutions (PGCS), Professor Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan Babar, Vice Chancellor of UET Taxila, and Head of the Environmental Engineering Department of UET Taxila came together with the faculty members, PGCS Hattar management, WWF team and the students to celebrate this achievement for reviving the local aquifer for the entire community.

Yaser Ghani said the project represented a significant milestone towards PepsiCo's Net Water Positive Vision, which was meant to replenish more water than we consume by 2030, but the project is more than just a milestone. "It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and we could not have accomplished it without the support of our partners and stakeholders who are united for tangible change and community uplift. And we hope that this project will inspire others to take action towards a more sustainable world.”

Yaser Ghani also engaged with university students, inspiring and igniting their passion for water conservation. He encouraged them to embark on innovative projects aimed at saving water and achieving sustainability goals. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan Babar said by replenishing groundwater, we are helping to ensure a sustainable supply of water for years to come. "This project is not just about saving water; it's about creating a better future for all of us. We are excited about the possibilities of this project and the impact it will have on the community,” he said.