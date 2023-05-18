AIOU to close admissions today

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will close new admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023 today (Thursday). AIOU has offered Associate Degrees (BA/B.Com), BS, BEd, and Post Graduate Diploma programmes in the second phase.
According to the Director Admissions, Syed Zia ul Hussain Naqvi, the date of admissions will not be extended anymore. It is pertinent to mention here that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has allowed the continuing students to enrol themselves till May 25 without late fee charges.
