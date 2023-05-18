CDA all set to develop new parks

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to develop several new modern parks in the federal capital to provide better recreational facilities to the residents.

“The civic authority has already developed around 37 public parks in the federal capital during the last ten years and is working on a policy to increase their number in the coming years,” official sources in the CDA told this agency on Wednesday. "We need three to four months to develop a new park after completion of the codal formalities.

"At present, they said the federal capital had six amusement parks, which were considered sufficient to cater to the recreational needs of Islamabad residents. “But the policy has been made that whenever a new sector will be developed, an amusement park will be constructed along,” he added.

The sources said that the CDA was developing several new sectors, including I-11, I-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, D-12, and Park Enclave, adding that Model Villages and parks were also being developed in the said areas. “As and when these areas are developed and completed, the new parks will be there to meet the demand and requirement of the general public as per CDA approved layout plan,” he added.