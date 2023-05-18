DFC transferred over flour crisis in Pindi

Rawalpindi:As a reaction to public complaints against the flour crisis, the Punjab government has transferred District Food Controller (DFC) Hasan Nazir and directed him to report to Administrative Department/Secretary Food Office for further orders. The Secretary (Food) has transferred DFC Hasan Nazir immediately to report to Administrative Department here on Wednesday.

The Punjab government through a Notification No SOF (E) 2-4, stated “District Food Controller (DFC) Hasan Nazir is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Administrative Department/ Secretary Food Office for further orders.” The Punjab government has appointed Shamas Abbas, Assistant Food Controller as District Food Controller (DFC), Rawalpindi as an additional charge till further orders. The Secretary Food has directed the Dood Department, Rawalpindi to provide maximum relief to the public. He also directed the food department to provide quality flour at cheaper prices.

However, well-placed sources told ‘The News’ that the Punjab government has transferred the concerned officer on corruption charges. Hundreds of flour bags were going to unknown areas for two months, the sources said. The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had been paying a huge cost for the poor performance of the District Food Department and buying low-quality flour literally at prices of gold but concerned officers only did lip service and paper work rather than taking concrete steps to stop smuggling and hoarding to control flour which was being sold in ‘black’.

The locals were helpless in the past two months to buy flour at a rate costlier than all other cities in the country, thanks to District Food Department which remained in a deep slumber and failed to address public grievances. The dealers hoarded flour and sold a 15-kilogram bag at Rs2450 to Rs2700 while ‘Chakki’ owners sold 1-kilogram ‘atta’ at Rs180 to Rs200. The price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has already reached Rs3200 to Rs3500 in retail shops.