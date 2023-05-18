Power outages return to trouble residents of twin cities

Rawalpindi:The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has started power load management here in Rawalpindi for over three days. Consumers have been facing 4 to 6 hours and 6 to 8 hours of power load management in the past three days in different areas.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the residents of Adiala Road, Defense Road, Tulsa, Sher Zaman Colony, New Lalazar, Dhamyal, and Bakramandi were facing 1-hour power outages every 2 hours.

The residents of affected areas were facing the worst water shortage as well because of unscheduled electricity load management.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) officials have claimed that there was a major fault near Rawat Grid Station therefore consumers were facing load management for some days.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Executive Engineers (XEN) Tariqabad Muhammad Altaf Khokhar told ‘The News’ that they have issued a power load management schedule. “I never know that how many days this power load management schedule will continue,” he claimed. He said that there was a major fault near Rawat Grid Station therefore consumers were facing power outages,” he said.

In winter, the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced 8 to 10 hours of power blackouts in the name of maintenance work while in summer the consumers face unscheduled load shedding in the guise of different excuses. The maintenance work starts in September and continues till March. When the government strictly warned Iesco to end maintenance work and stopped issuing ‘Maintenance Work Permits’ then Iesco started unscheduled loadshedding in all areas according to their wish.

The consumer of affected localities have protested against Iesco and appealed to higher authorities to take action against this unscheduled power load management.