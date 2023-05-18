Man arrested for firing on police party

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a suspect involved in open indiscriminate firing on a police party in Taxila a few days back and recovered a stolen vehicle, Suzuki van and eight motorcycles from his possession here on Wednesday.
Iftikhar along with his co-accused had opened fire on the police party. During the firing, Adnan, co-accused was arrested in injured condition. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence. The accused will be punished according to law. Rawalpindi Police is making all-out effort to prevent crime and police will continue crackdown on active and organized gangs, he added.
