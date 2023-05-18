Work on lighting poles, signboards completed on IJP Road

Islamabad:The work on the installation of lighting poles, signboards, and plantation has been completed from Ghousia Bus Stand to Mandi Mor under the multi-billion IJP Road project.

According to the details, this portion of the project is nearing completion but still, it has started giving a beautiful look, especially after the evening time. Though motor bikers are using it for travelling it is yet to be opened for the general traffic.

The lighting poles have also been installed from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to Pindora Chungi. The work on the plantation and installation of signboards are also going to complete this week.

The work on the bridge at New Katarian has been completed and it is now fully open to all kinds of traffic. Both sides of the road at Pindora Chungi have been completed The work on the flyover near the double road is also going to complete in the coming days and vehicular traffic can be seen using this facility before its formal inauguration. The issue of heavy traffic including tractor trolleys and trucks has almost been addressed and now the motorists are facing no such problem at any point of the time. The service road along with this portion has also been completed.

A little portion of the newly constructed road near Mandi Mor is being repaired due to some technical problems. Another portion has already been repaired near Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. The crossing at this point will be closed and the motorists will have to use U-turn to get to their respective destinations. An official has said, "We have completed most of the construction work on IJP Road within the shortest possible time despite facing many technical problems. It will provide much-needed relief to the motorists travelling even between the two provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab."