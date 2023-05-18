16 properties sealed for violating rules

LAHORE:In order to ensure building by-laws regarding parking facilities, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a massive demolition and sealing operation in Allama Iqbal Town area.

The operation was done on Wednesday by the joint teams of LDA, MCL, district administration and police on the instructions of Commissioner and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The operation teams took action on the main boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and demolished the encroachments, sheds and boards etc built on the parking space of 11 properties and sealed 16 properties for violating the rules.

Among these properties included beauty salons, private banks, grocery stores, well-known brands and bakeries. Notices were also issued to the owners of these properties many times but they didn’t remove the encroachments from the parking areas.