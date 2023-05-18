DCO visits railways sections

LAHORE:Divisional Commercial Officer Railway Rubab Malik visited Pakpattan section on the instructions of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar. The cleanliness standard of all the stations on the section was also checked. DCO Railway Rubab Malik conducted a surprise raid on Farid Express train coming from Karachi to Pakpattan, Kasur and Lahore at Haveli railway station. On this occasion, the dining car of the Farid Express train was specially checked.